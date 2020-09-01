Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel agree on cooperation

The state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Invest in Israel, part of the economy ministry, have agreed on bilateral investment cooperation, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

