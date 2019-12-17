Congress rejects WH request for $175 million to advance Trump Mideast peace plan

The US Congress rejected a request for $175 million to be spent on pushing forth with Trump's Middle East peace plan, a bipartisan spending bill published on Monday shows.

In March, the White House sent its budget proposal to Congress, including a sum for what the administration called a “Diplomatic Progress Fund” which would give Trump more flexibility in Middle East diplomacy explicitly stating the money would most likely be invested in aid for Palestinians.

The nations Capitol building ( Photo: AP )

After Washington cut aid to the Palestinians Authority the fund was to be kept as a pool to tap into if relations with them were to improve.

However, the $1.4 trillion spending bill, which the lawmakers are hoping to approve by Saturday before the government runs out of funds, explicitly rejects the request.

According to the daily Haaretz newspaper citing a source close to budget negotiations, the rejection results primarily from budgetary and not political rationale, and reflects the belief in the Congress that the peace plan is unlikely to be rolled out in full any time soon.

The Trump administration has been touting its Middle East peace plan, dubbed by Trump "The Deal of the Century," for months, having unveiled its economic aspect earlier this year.

Bahrain "Peace to Prosperity" workshop ( Photo: Reuters )

Washington sought to rally its regional allies around the plan during the summer conference in Bahrain, which was largely ignored by the Palestinians.

The political side of the deal remains a matter of speculation and leaks, with Trump saying earlier it could be released after the elections in Israel -- but now that the country will head to the polling stations again in March, this prospect becomes more distant.

In the meantime, A report in the Lebanese press cites leaked parts of the draft claiming that the deal would see a state of 'New Palestine' established in a trilateral deal between Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, with Jerusalem shared between the two states.