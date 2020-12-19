U.S. authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, elderly next in line for shots

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.

