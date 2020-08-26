Belarusian police disperse Minsk protesters, detain dozens

Police in Belarus dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens Wednesday in an effort to end weeks of demonstrations challenging the re-election of the country's authoritarian ruler.

The crackdown in Independence Square on Wednesday came on the 18th straight day of protests pushing for the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

