Israel tops 2,800 new virus cases for 2nd consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, the Health Ministry on Thursday morning reported over 2,800 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the previous 24 hours.
Health authorities have conducted over 80,000 coronavirus tests, 2,802 of which returned positive, meaning 3.5% of all tests yielded a positive result.
There were 400 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19, 150 of them were on ventilators.
Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 3,033 Israelis have passed away due to complications of coronavirus.