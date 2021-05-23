Bennett slams Netanyahu: I do not remember such a period of weakness

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his Facebook page and wrote: "I do not remember such a period of weakness, lack of function and national embarrassment."
"The decision-making process is crooked and dictated by personal and political considerations... Whoever drags the country to the fifth election, to more poison and hatred, to another year of state dysfunction and a huge waste of money - is playing into the hands of those who want to harm us... Even today there are several options for forming a government... The politicians will not wake up until the citizens force them to wake up. "