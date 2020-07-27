Lebanon reimposes COVID-19 restrictions as infections spike

Lebanon reimposed severe COVID-19 restrictions on Monday for the next two weeks, shutting places of worship, cinemas, bars, nightclubs, sports events and popular markets, after a sharp rise in infections.

Shops, private companies, banks and educational institutions would be permitted to open, but only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with a near-total lockdown in place Thursday through Monday until Aug 10. This week's lockdown coincides with the Eid al-Adha holiday when Muslims normally hold large gatherings.

