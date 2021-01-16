Heads of Arab local authorities call to boycott Sunday's meeting with PM

The heads of the Arab authorities are calling for a boycott a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is set to take place on Sunday, which they labeled as "political exploitation".

The meeting was initiated by Chairman of the Local Authorities Federation Haim Bibbs and Mod Yunis, the chairman of the committee of the Arab local authorities' heads.

