More than 2.5 million Israelis already vaccinated Health Minister says

The Health Ministry on Sunday said that 2.52 million Israelis have already received a coronavirus vaccine, with 1 million of them receiving the two doses prescribed.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said 195,000 vaccines were administered over the weekend but added the pace of reduction in new confirmed infections is too slow.
"The reason is probably the infections caused by the new variants of COVID-19 but also the violation of lockdown restriction," the minister said as he urged the public to be more vigilant.