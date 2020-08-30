Gantz to Kushner: We’ll work together to advance further agreements and protect Israeli security

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met on Sunday with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, during which both congratulated the U.S. on the breakthrough that led to the Abraham Accords and remarked that he views them as a significant harbinger of deepening stability in the Middle East.
Gantz said that he is certain that other partners will be party to the accords in the near future and remarked that the Palestinians would do well to put aside their refusal to talk and come back to the negotiating table.