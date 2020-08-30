Gantz to Kushner: We’ll work together to advance further agreements and protect Israeli security

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met on Sunday with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, during which both congratulated the U.S. on the breakthrough that led to the Abraham Accords and remarked that he views them as a significant harbinger of deepening stability in the Middle East.

