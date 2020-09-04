Palestinians official slams Serbia, Kosovo embassy move to Jerusalem

Senior PLO official Saeb Erakat slammed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump Friday that Israel and Kosovo have agreed to establish diplomatic ties and Kosovo, along with Serbia, will open embassies in Jerusalem.
"Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace and a rules-based world order, to achieve his re-election. This, just like the UAE-Israel agreement, isn’t about Middle East Peace," Erakat posted on his Tweeter account.