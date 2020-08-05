Virus czar considers deploying army to communities without lockdowns

The head of Israel's coronavirus task force Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Wednesday that he is considering using assistance from the IDF in communities that are not designated as "red zones", ergo, have high rates of coronavirus infections.
"We must consider what would be the proper outline, maybe administrative support or the army entering cities that are not under lockdown," said Gamzu.
The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene later on Wednesday to discuss a plan that will be presented by Prof. Gamzu and whether any communities with high coronavirus infection rates should be declared as "red zones."