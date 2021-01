Coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash, estimated Thursday that Israel's third nationwide closure, which was supposed to last two weeks, will be extended by another week

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash, estimated Thursday that Israel's third nationwide closure, which was supposed to last two weeks, will be extended by another week

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash, estimated Thursday that Israel's third nationwide closure, which was supposed to last two weeks, will be extended by another week