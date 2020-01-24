Trump to unveil peace plan ahead of Netanyahu, Gantz arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will release details of his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue & White leader Benny Gantz visit the White House next week.
Trump discussed the timing of the plan's release with two architects of the plan, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, on Air Force One while returning to Washington from Switzerland on Wednesday.
"It's a great plan," says Trump, who will meet with Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday. "It's a plan that really would work."
First published: 09:02 , 01.24.20