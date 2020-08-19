High Court rejects request to limit protests near PM’s house

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday rejected a petition by some 60 Jerusalem residents to end or limit protests near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official state residence on Balfour Street.

