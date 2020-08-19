High Court rejects request to limit protests near PM’s house

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday rejected a petition by some 60 Jerusalem residents to end or limit protests near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official state residence on Balfour Street.
The petitioners were residents who live in the area who say that the constant protests have imposed an unfair burden on their daily lives and ability to sleep at night.
While expressing sympathy to the residents’ dilemma, the High Court said it believed the police had already arrived at a proper balance of protesters’ rights and residents’ rights to not be disturbed.