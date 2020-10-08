Hospital chief resigns after accusing ultra-Orthodox of causing deaths

The CEO of the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, Professor Moti Ravid, resigned from his post on Wednesday soon after he accused some in the ultra-Orthodox community, who blatantly disregard health mitigation directives of causing deaths.
Ravid said in an interview earlier that for the first time, " there is a portion of the population that has behaved in such a manner," relating to the rampant disregard of any of the health directives imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"They have been taught to receive everything and give nothing in return."
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center issued a statement that Ravid's words were "not appropriate at such a difficult time for the city"