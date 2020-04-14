North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles in latest launch

North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a slew of weapons launches by the North despite worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles - presumed to be cruise missiles - were fired from the North's eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning before flying toward its eastern sea.

