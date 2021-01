President Reuven Rivlin sends congratulations to new U.S. President Joe Biden on behalf of the people of Israel.

President Reuven Rivlin sends congratulations to new U.S. President Joe Biden on behalf of the people of Israel.

“It gives me great pleasure to write to congratulate you on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America," Rivlin writes.

