Gantz during faction meeting: We will no longer keep quiet

Defense Minister Benny Gantz came out against the criticism directed at Blue & White during his party's faction meeting on Monday.
"Up to this moment we have done everything we can to enable this government to function and put the good of the state above all else," said Gantz. "We have ignored those who have called us traitors, we have ignored those who have called us weak. This chapter is over and done with, we will no longer keep quiet. There will be no more silence as harm befalls the entire public that has voted for us."
On the issue of demonstrations during the lockdown, Ganz said: "Anyone who wants to demonstrate will be able to do so at any time and anywhere as long as it adheres to professional instructions."