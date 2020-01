Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz and Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz met on Wednesday to discuss an outline for a Center-Left government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the March 2 ballot.

Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz and Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz met on Wednesday to discuss an outline for a Center-Left government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the March 2 ballot.

Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz and Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz met on Wednesday to discuss an outline for a Center-Left government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the March 2 ballot.