Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz on Monday where he will likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source familiar with the plan said on Sunday.
Trump will meet first with Netanyahu and then with Gantz, with talks continuing on Tuesday.
Netanyahu has said he would meet with Trump on both days. Gantz has said he would meet with the U.S. president on Monday.
First published: 20:09 , 01.26.20