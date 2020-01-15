Britain's ambassador leaves Iran after brief detention

Iranian state-run media say the British ambassador to Iran has left the country after being arrested and briefly detained.
The state-run IRNA news agency says Robert Macaire left after being given prior notice.
The report did not elaborate.
Macaire had been held after attending a candlelight vigil Saturday in Tehran over Iran shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176 people.
The vigil quickly turned into an anti-government protests and Macaire left shortly after, only to be arrested by police.
First published: 11:33 , 01.15.20