Israel sees first coronavirus fatality

An 88-year-old man passed away on Friday at Shaare Zedek Medical Center as a result of complications caused by the coronavirus, marking Israel's first death from the highly contagious pathogen.
The hospital said in a statement that the man, who had significant pre-existing health conditions, was hospitalized last week at a specially designated ward for patients ill with the virus.
The patient received an around-the-clock treatment from an extensive team and had undergone resuscitation during the week due to a cardiac event.