Two U.S. helicopters attack Syrian army checkpoint in northeast Syria

Two U.S. helicopters on Monday attacked a Syrian army checkpoint in northeastern Syria near the Kurdish-held city of Qamishli, killing one soldier and injuring two others, state media said.

The incident happened shortly after a U.S. patrol was prevented from passing by an army checkpoint in the area, state media said.

