The Supreme Court on Sunday will hear a retrial request by Roman Zadorov, who is serving a life sentence for the killing of 13-year-old girl Tair Rada.

The Supreme Court on Sunday will hear a retrial request by Roman Zadorov, who is serving a life sentence for the killing of 13-year-old girl Tair Rada.

The Supreme Court on Sunday will hear a retrial request by Roman Zadorov, who is serving a life sentence for the killing of 13-year-old girl Tair Rada.