France: West Bank annexation 'could not be left without consequences'

France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that any Israeli annexation in the West Bank would be in violation of international law and would have consequences.

"Annexation of Palestinian territories, whatever the perimeters, would seriously throw into question the parameters to resolve the conflict," Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing.

