German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher's sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

