Iraqi PM received word from Iran about missile attack

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received a verbal message from Iran in which it told him its response to the U.S. killing of its top general was either imminent or underway, his spokesman said in a statement.

Tehran told Abdul Mahdi it would only target locations where U.S. forces were present but did not specify the locations, his spokesman said.

Abdul Mahdi simultaneously received a call from the United States while missiles were falling on the American wing of the Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province and the Harir airbase in Erbil, the spokesman said.

There have been no reports of casualties from either the Iraqi military or the U.S.-led coalition.