Justice Minister Avi Nessenkorn said on Tuesday that he will sign the order to extradite suspected pedophile Malka Leifer to Australia, immediately.

Justice Minister Avi Nessenkorn said on Tuesday that he will sign the order to extradite suspected pedophile Malka Leifer to Australia, immediately.

Justice Minister Avi Nessenkorn said on Tuesday that he will sign the order to extradite suspected pedophile Malka Leifer to Australia, immediately.