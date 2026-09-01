UK preparing ‘comprehensive’ measures over West Bank settlement expansion plans

Britain will unveil a “comprehensive” package of measures targeting Israeli settlements in the West Bank in the coming weeks, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers, Miliband singled out Israel’s E1 settlement project, saying it would cut across territory sought by the Palestinians for a future state and “risks making a Palestinian state unviable.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband ( Photo: Reuters )

“This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution,” Miliband said. “We will act and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks.”

Britain and other European countries have criticized Israel’s settlement plans, particularly the E1 project, over concerns that further construction there would undermine the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham had said before taking office that he was “looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements.”

The possibility of such restrictions has also drawn attention in Washington.

The Times reported Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is “closely” monitoring any British plans to introduce a trade ban on goods linked to Israeli settlements.