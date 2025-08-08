Israel sizzles under extreme heatwave

Israel’s already warm weather has become drastically more extreme. This weekend, temperatures are soaring to record highs across the country.

INCOMING HEAT WAVE ( ILTV )

Israel’s coastline is relatively warm, with highs reaching 40°C (104°F). But it’s central Israel—far from the borders—that is being hit hardest by the heatwave.

According to a report by Ynet News, temperatures in the Jordan Valley could spike as high as a scorching 50°C (122°F). Jerusalem is also in the heatwave’s path, with temperatures hovering 8–10°C higher than the seasonal average for early August.

And what about Israel’s coastline and beaches? Tel Aviv is expected to hit 32°C (89.6°F) with 75% humidity, which will make it feel closer to 40°C, according to forecaster Leor Seduri in a Channel 12 report.

Israelis have been advised to take serious precautions. Emergency services are urging the public to drink at least three liters of water per day and avoid prolonged sun exposure during the hottest hours.