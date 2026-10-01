Israeli tourist killed in kayaking accident in Norway

Man, 26, drowns after kayak overturns in rough weather during Norway vacation; friend injured and hospitalized locally

Itamar Eichner
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A 26-year-old Israeli man from the city of Givat Ze’ev near Jerusalem was killed in a kayaking accident while vacationing in Norway.
According to available information, he was traveling with friends when their kayak overturned during an outing and he drowned. Another friend was injured and airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Bergen.
נורבגיה שיטפונות גשמים עזים ה סופה האנס אוסלונורבגיה שיטפונות גשמים עזים ה סופה האנס אוסלו
(Photo: Reuters/NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum)
Initial details indicated that the kayak capsized because of rough weather conditions.
The Foreign Ministry said the Israeli Embassy in Oslo and the department that assists Israelis in distress abroad had been handling the case with local authorities since receiving the report, were in contact with the family and were supporting them during the difficult time.
Baruch Nidam, director of ZAKA’s international division, said that as soon as the report was received, the organization began coordinating with local authorities to ensure proper treatment of the body and to arrange its release for transport to Israel for burial.
He added that ZAKA’s international team was working with Menucha La’ad, the Foreign Ministry and other relevant authorities to bring the body to Israel for burial as soon as possible.
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