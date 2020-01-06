Top IDF general on Soleimani killing: We're watching from the sidelines

A senior Israel Defense Forces officer says that Israel is monitoring events following the U.S. assassination of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani, but has no involvement.

"We need to look at assassinations such as this as part of a battle between Iran and the U.S. over Iraq's character," he says.

