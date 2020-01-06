Top IDF general on Soleimani killing: We're watching from the sidelines

A senior Israel Defense Forces officer says that Israel is monitoring events following the U.S. assassination of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani, but has no involvement.
"We're watching from the sidelines," GOC Southern Command Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi says at the Ynet conference in Jerusalem.
"We need to look at assassinations such as this as part of a battle between Iran and the U.S. over Iraq's character," he says.
"It has an impact on us as Israelis [and] we have to follow it closely, but we are not the story here and it's good that it happened so far away."
First published: 14:27 , 01.06.20