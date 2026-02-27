Israel may invite Argentina’s Milei to light Independence Day torch

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who also oversees national ceremonies, intends to propose that Argentine President Javier Milei light a ceremonial torch at the Independence Day ceremony in recognition of what she described as his unique contribution to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

The list of torchlighters has not yet been finalized and remains under review by a special committee. However, Milei is expected to visit Israel on Independence Day as a gesture of support, and the government plans to work toward having him participate in the ceremony.

2 View gallery Argentine President Javier Milei ( Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci )

There is no precedent for a foreign leader lighting a torch at the annual event. If Milei accepts the proposal, it would require a change to the torch-lighting regulations through a government decision.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously received a separate honor in the form of the Israel Prize. If he travels to Israel to receive it, there are plans to invite him to attend the torch-lighting ceremony as well. Such a visit would require unprecedented logistical and security preparations for the national event.

2 View gallery Transportation Minister Miri Regev ( Photo: Yariv Katz )