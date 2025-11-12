Israel road deaths hit 16-year high with 400 killed as safety crisis deepens

As Israel marks Road Safety Week, the number of people killed on the country’s roads has reached a 16-year high, with 400 fatalities recorded since the start of the year, according to National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) data released Wednesday.

It is only the second time since 2009 that road deaths have reached 400. The last time the figure was this high was in 2005, when 465 people were killed. After several years of decline, fatalities have climbed again in recent years, raising fears that 2025 could become the deadliest year on Israel’s roads in two decades.

According to NRSA data, 28% of those killed this year were pedestrians, 22% were motorcycle or electric-bike riders, and 21% were drivers or passengers in private vehicles. Three percent were involved in crashes with commercial vehicles or trucks, 2% were cyclists, and another 2% died in taxi-related accidents. Four percent of the victims were listed as “unknown,” and 2% as “unclassified.” Pedestrians and riders of two-wheeled vehicles remain the most at-risk groups on Israeli roads.

Last year ended with 436 road deaths — the highest total since 2007. At this time in 2024, 378 people had been killed, underscoring a sharp rise in fatal crashes this year.

The Transportation Ministry is preparing a proposal to present to the government for funding the national road safety program. The NRSA has requested 350 million shekels ($94 million) a year to boost enforcement, education, public awareness, infrastructure development, and research. But officials say the budget likely to be approved will be significantly smaller.

The Finance Ministry has advised against introducing a new allocation this late in the year and instead suggested including a larger amount in next year’s budget. In the meantime, resources will go toward increasing police enforcement, running public campaigns on dangerous driving and distractions, and later adding funding for education and awareness efforts.