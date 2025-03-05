'A hijacked democracy': Justice Minister Yair Levin moves to dismiss attorney general in long- planned action

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin has formally requested that Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs convene a government meeting to discuss the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. In a letter, Levin stated that "the government expresses no confidence in the attorney general due to her improper conduct and the ongoing, fundamental disputes between her and the government, which prevent effective cooperation."

Levin emphasized the urgency of the matter, urging Fuchs to schedule the meeting as soon as possible to allow all ministers to attend. "The presence of an overwhelming majority of ministers is essential," he wrote.

The justice minister criticized the current structure of the attorney general’s role in Israel, calling it an anomaly in democratic systems. "In no Western democracy does an attorney general serve as a non-political appointee carried over from one government to the next while also wielding extraordinary powers that extend far beyond legal counsel. Over time, this has made the attorney general one of the most powerful figures in government, with no parallel anywhere in the world," he argued.

2 View gallery Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara with Justice Minister Yariv Levin ( Photo: Shilo Shalom )

Levin accused Baharav-Miara of undermining democratic principles while claiming to uphold them. "She has twisted the concept of 'rule of law' into a cynical and dogmatic tool, much like a medieval church acting 'in the name of God,'" he wrote. "Under her leadership, the attorney general's office has become a politically oppressive institution, at times even aggressive and overbearing. She operates as an extension of the government’s opponents, using every means at her disposal to thwart the will of the voters."

Political maneuvering behind the move

Levin had initially planned to delay the move until after legislation on the Public Complaints Commissioner and judicial appointments committee reform was completed. However, with delays in the judicial appointments bill and mounting pressure from Likud ministers, he decided to push forward.

In recent weeks, Levin has been gathering materials in preparation for the dismissal process. He has also begun assembling a public committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, to review the case. Levin has approached the Knesset Constitution Committee and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to appoint a lawmaker to the committee and requested that a former justice minister or attorney general also be included.

The possibility of dismissing Baharav-Miara has been under consideration for months. In November, Ynet reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was weighing the move. A senior government official at the time noted that public clashes between Baharav-Miara and lawmakers on the Constitution Committee, led by Knesset lawmaker Simcha Rothman, were "not coincidental" and that Netanyahu was increasingly confident about proceeding with her removal.

2 View gallery Justice Minister Yariv Levin ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Opposition leaders fiercely condemned Levin’s move.

Yesh Atid head and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid accused the justice minister of attempting to dismantle Israeli society during wartime. "Yariv Levin, one of the chief architects of the October 7 disaster, has learned nothing. He is harming the country, undermining the rule of law, and damaging the war effort. His attempt to dismiss the attorney general is criminal, violent, and unconstitutional. We will do everything necessary to stop it," Lapid declared.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz called the move "a disgrace." "In a functioning democracy, a justice minister who dismantles democracy and sows division would be fired. In Netanyahu’s October 7 government, he seeks to fire the attorney general instead. I warn you again, Netanyahu — stop tearing the country apart," Gantz said, vowing to fight the dismissal through all legal means.

MK Gilad Kariv of the Democrats party labeled the move "a watershed moment for Israeli democracy," accusing Levin and his allies of attempting to undermine the legal system to shield Netanyahu from prosecution and exempt ultra-Orthodox youth from military service. "This is political violence, anti-democratic, and anti-patriotic, and it must be met with fierce resistance in the streets, in public squares, and in the Knesset," Kariv said.

Merav Cohen of Yesh Atid warned that if the government proceeds with Baharav-Miara’s dismissal, it would be a direct violation of Netanyahu’s conflict-of-interest agreement, potentially triggering legal action to declare him unfit for office.

Meanwhile, Likud Minister Miri Regev welcomed the move, calling it "long overdue." "Finally! It’s time to remove the attorney general, who has consistently opposed the government, and put an end to bureaucratic overreach," she said.

The Legal Battle Ahead

The process of dismissing an attorney general is complex. The Shamgar Commission, formed after the 1997 Bar-On–Hebron affair, determined that a government cannot fire an attorney general unilaterally. Instead, such a decision must be reviewed by a public committee led by a retired Supreme Court justice. The current head of this committee is Justice Asher Grunis.

Under the commission’s guidelines, there are four grounds for dismissal: lack of competence, criminal investigation, inappropriate conduct, or prolonged and fundamental disagreements that prevent effective cooperation. Levin is citing the latter as the basis for his request.

If the government moves forward with the dismissal, Netanyahu will not be able to participate in the decision due to his ongoing corruption trial. The committee will then review the case and, if it supports the dismissal, the government will need to defend its decision in expected petitions to the Supreme Court.