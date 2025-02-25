Iran openly boasts of Gaza aid deliveries amid Israel’s withdrawal

An Iranian charity linked to Tehran has begun openly distributing aid in Gaza, raising flags of the Islamic Republic on trucks delivering water and food amid a worsening humanitarian crisis, footage shared on social media showed Tuesday.

The charity, known as Iran Hamdel, said online that it dispatched its fifth convoy of aid trucks into Gaza, where residents face severe daily water shortages following Israeli military withdrawal .

2 View gallery Iranian flag on a truck providing water to Gazans

2 View gallery Gazans line up to receive water from an Iranian charity

Infrastructure damage , including destroyed wells, has intensified local dependence on outside assistance.

Gaza sources confirmed that Tehran has transferred funds via bank transfers to its local representatives, who then purchase clean water and distribute it free of charge. “The Iranian people will always stand by the heroic Palestinian people,” the charity wrote.

Iranian charity supplies Gazas with drinking water

Sources in Gaza said Tehran's representatives have long provided humanitarian relief, especially in refugee camps, though aid now includes cash and special care packages for mothers after childbirth. Aid distribution is carefully documented to ensure continued Iranian funding and to maintain Tehran’s influence in Gaza post-war.

Residents line up daily for water deliveries due to the extensive destruction of wells and infrastructure during the conflict, and local sources said Iran’s involvement, previously low-profile, has become more visible, with Iranian flags now prominently displayed on aid trucks.