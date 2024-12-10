Israel ranks at bottom in reading and math for OECD countries

A cause for concern: Israel is at the bottom of the OECD countries in reading and math . This is according to data published on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics and refers to the years 2022-2023.

In reading literacy, Israel's average score is 244 compared to the OECD average of 260, and it was ranked 27th among the 31 countries that participated in the survey. Israel's score is similar to Italy. The data also shows that Israel is on a downward trajectory. Israel's score fell by 10 points compared to the first data cycle, which was conducted about a decade ago (2014-2015), and is mainly affected by the increase in the share of those with a low level of proficiency.

Math does not look good either . Israel's average score is 246 compared to the OECD average of 263, and it was ranked 26th. The CBS found that Israel's score was similar to that of Italy, Lithuania and the United States. There was no significant change in Israel's score compared to the previous cycle.

In adaptive problem solving, Israel's average score is 236 compared to the OECD average of 251, and it was ranked 25th. Israel's score is similar to Portugal, Croatia and South Korea. This is the first time that this skill has been measured in the survey.

The Skills Survey is an international survey conducted by the OECD for the second time, and 31 countries participated in it. The survey examines the level of proficiency of adults (ages 16 to 65) in three basic skills: reading, mathematics and adaptive problem-solving.

The CBS explains that these skills are considered extremely important for integration into the professional world and functioning as citizens in contemporary society. The survey directly measures the level of mastery of the skills and the way they are used at work and in everyday life. These skills are relevant to many contexts and situations in the world of work and in social life, and can be learned, so they can be influenced through policy.

These skills give those who master them a good chance of making the most of the opportunities in today's information-rich society, while those who do not master them may be "left behind." The data also shows that a high proportion of the adult population in Israel has low levels of basic skills. The proportion of the population at low levels of reading literacy is 36%, compared to only 26% for the OECD average.

The proportion at low reading levels in Israel increased from 27% in the first cycle. The proportion of the population at low levels of mathematical literacy is 34%, compared to only 25% for the OECD average. The proportion in Israel increased from 31% in the first cycle. In addition, the proportion of the population at low levels in adaptive problem solving is 40%, compared to the OECD average of only 30%.

In the three measured categories, a large gap was seen between Jews and Arabs, similar to the first cycle. The Arab population saw a significant decrease of 26 points in reading literacy (from 225 to 199). In contrast, the Jewish population did not change, and its score remained similar to the OECD average (259 and 260, respectively). As a result, the gap in favor of the Jews widened from 39 points in the first cycle to 60 points in the current cycle.

The data show that 70% of the Arab population has a low level of reading literacy. This is a significant increase compared to 46% in the previous cycle. The rate among Jews is only 25%. There was no change in mathematical literacy in either of the two population groups compared to the first cycle. The average score of the Jews (256) remains significantly higher than that of the Arabs (215). Also in adaptive problem solving, the average score among Arabs (206) is considerably lower than the score among Jews (247).

The CBS also found that the ultra-Orthodox have lower achievements than other Jews, and their achievements have decreased compared to the first cycle. The average reading literacy score in the ultra-Orthodox population (251) is lower than the score among non-ultra-Orthodox Jews (261).

In contrast, in the first cycle there was no gap between the two groups. In a comparison between men and women in the ultra-Orthodox population in reading literacy, there was a 12-point advantage for women, while in the first cycle there was no gap between them. The mathematical literacy score in the ultra-Orthodox population (246) is lower than the score among non-ultra-Orthodox Jews (258).

On the other hand, in the first cycle there was no gap between the two groups, similar to reading literacy. However, the gap in favor of non-ultra-Orthodox exists only among men and was significant (21 points). Among women, there is no difference between ultra-Orthodox and non-ultra-Orthodox Jewish women. In adaptive problem solving, the trend is similar to that in the other two skills: an advantage in favor of non-ultra-Orthodox, especially among men.