Jordan sentences protest leaders of teachers union to prison

A court in Jordan on Thursday sentenced five leaders of the national teachers' syndicate to a year in prison over recent protests demanding a salary increase, a lawyer for the teachers said.

A court in Jordan on Thursday sentenced five leaders of the national teachers' syndicate to a year in prison over recent protests demanding a salary increase, a lawyer for the teachers said.

A court in Jordan on Thursday sentenced five leaders of the national teachers' syndicate to a year in prison over recent protests demanding a salary increase, a lawyer for the teachers said.

Bassam Fraihat said the court also ordered that the syndicate be dissolved. He said the five, who face an array of charges, including incitement to hatred and unlawful gatherings, are appealing the verdict and were released on bail.

Bassam Fraihat said the court also ordered that the syndicate be dissolved. He said the five, who face an array of charges, including incitement to hatred and unlawful gatherings, are appealing the verdict and were released on bail.

Bassam Fraihat said the court also ordered that the syndicate be dissolved. He said the five, who face an array of charges, including incitement to hatred and unlawful gatherings, are appealing the verdict and were released on bail.