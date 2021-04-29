Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman made the statement days after Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said his country wanted better relations with Tehran.
"With constructive views and a dialogue-oriented approach, Iran and Saudi Arabia ... can enter a new chapter of interaction and cooperation to achieve peace, stability and regional development by overcoming differences", Iranian media quoted foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.