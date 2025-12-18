Why Israel’s ceasefires remain fragile

Dennis Ross: The ceasefires are holding ohnly because President Trump wants them to

The ceasefires on all fronts with Israel are “not stable,” according to American diplomat and author Dennis Ross.
“The greatest single reason they are holding is because President Donald Trump wants to be sure that the ceasefires are holding,” Ross told ILTV. “The United States is applying pressure on the Lebanese, on Israel, on the Syrians, and through Turkey and Qatar on Hamas, and perhaps through Egypt as well. In each case, there is an incentive for all parties at this point to try to preserve the ceasefires, even though the underpinnings are not that strong.”
CAN THE CEASEFIRES HOLD?
