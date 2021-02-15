Cabinet approves reopening of malls this Sunday

The ministerial coronavirus cabinet has approved a series of reliefs which will go into effect this coming Sunday.
Among the reliefs approved is the reopening of malls and street shops which will be able to serve all customers, even those who do not have a certificate they have been fully inoculated or otherwise recovered from the pathogen.
Gyms, hotels without dining rooms and cultural and sporting events will be open only to those who were vaccinated or recovered. Places of prayer such as synagogues will also be allowed to open albeit under certain restrictions.