Charles enthralled by cattle mating in Jersey visit





King Charles and Camilla visit Jersey Expo ( Reuters )





Britain's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were treated to an unexpected site on Monday, during a visit to The Jersey Expo when a couple of cows engaged in intimacy.

The couple inspected a herd of milking heifers chosen as a Platinum Jubilee gift for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But after her death and since a big part of the herd was tragically lost, the cows were given to Charles and would be sent to a farm on his Highgrove estate.

2 View gallery King Charles and Camilla visit Jersey Expo ( Photo: Screenshot )

As the animals went on about their business, ignoring their royal visitors, Camilla backed away uncomfortably breaking into a laugh, while her husband seemed enthralled and unable to remove his eyes from the scene, before joining in laughter.

2 View gallery King Charles and his wife during a visit to the Jersey Expo ( Photo: Andrew Matthews / Getty Images )

The royals were whisked away amid a security concern that was quickly discounted and soon resumed their visit. "I had just offered Camilla ice cream," Eamon Fenlon, Managing Director of Jersey Dairy said. "I then turned to get some for myself and when I looked back, she was gone," he said.