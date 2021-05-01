Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs

A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India killed 18 patients early Saturday, as the country is grappling with the worst outbreak yet and steps up a vaccination drive for all its adults even though some states say they don't have enough jabs.
India on Saturday set yet another daily global record with 401,993 new cases, taking its tally to more than 19.1 million. Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities to 211,853, according to the country's health ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.
The fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor and was extinguished within an hour, police said. The cause is being investigated.