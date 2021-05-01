Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs

A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India killed 18 patients early Saturday, as the country is grappling with the worst outbreak yet and steps up a vaccination drive for all its adults even though some states say they don't have enough jabs.

