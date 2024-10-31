Should Israel sign a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah?

Will Hezbollah continue to threaten Israel's northern border residents if a ceasefire deal is reached in the coming days or weeks?
This is the critical question security experts are examining before any agreements are finalized.
Sarit Zehavi, founder and president of the Alma Research and Education Center, says it all hinges on whether Hezbollah can rearm and redeploy along the border. “The only way to ensure this doesn’t happen is to implement an effective, military-level monitoring mechanism,” Zehavi noted, “which would need to be deployed by Israel, the United States, or a capable international entity.”
Furthermore, she emphasized the global community must press Lebanon to alter Hezbollah’s status within its borders.
“Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organization worldwide, yet in Lebanon, it is recognized as a legitimate political party that participates in government decision-making,” Zehavi said. “This is unprecedented. As long as this remains the case, I don’t believe we will see real change in Israel’s north or Lebanon’s south.”
