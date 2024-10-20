Libyan ISIS supporter planned attack on Israeli embassy in Berlin

The German newspaper "Bild" reported Saturday night that a Libyan national was arrested on suspicion of planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin. Special police forces stormed the house where the suspect lives in the city of Bernau north of Berlin in the state of Brandenburg.

Security sources told the newspaper that the suspect, a 28-year-old Libyan national who is identified as an ISIS supporter, allegedly wanted to attack Israel's main diplomatic mission in Germany. It is still unclear if he was armed, and if he had access to weapons or explosives.

A spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office said information about the planned attack was received from a foreign intelligence service. "A suspect of membership in a foreign terrorist organization was arrested in Bernau. At the same time, witnesses were questioned in the city of St. Augustine near Bonn," he said.

