State officials said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid the groundwork for pardoning Israeli citizen Naama Issachar, who is serving a 7.5-year prison sentence for drug offenses.

State officials said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid the groundwork for pardoning Israeli citizen Naama Issachar, who is serving a 7.5-year prison sentence for drug offenses.

State officials said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid the groundwork for pardoning Israeli citizen Naama Issachar, who is serving a 7.5-year prison sentence for drug offenses.