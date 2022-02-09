Court throws out Olmert request for psychiatric evaluation of Netanyahus

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday rejected former prime minister Ehud Olmert's request for Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his family to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in their defamation suit.

The request came as part of a defamation lawsuit the Netanyahus filed against Olmert for calling Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their eldest son Yair, “mentally ill” in a series of interviews last year. The family is seeking NIS 873,000 (about $261,000) in damages.

2 צפייה בגלריה Former prime minister Ehud Olmert, left, and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara in court ( Photo: AP )

As part of his defense, Olmert sought to gain access to “any relevant documents” about the Netanyahus’ mental health and get evaluated by a psychiatrist of his choosing after he doubled down on his statements in court and claimed he had "followed [the Netanyahus'] expressions and their actions," as a justification for his claim.

"I also listened to the recordings of the family members. I consulted with experts and their associates about behaviors that definitely went into the definition of what is popularly called crazy and abnormal behavior," he added.

In his ruling, judge Amit Yariv wrote that Olmert's request constituted a fishing attempt seeking evidence that would retroactively prove his claim and would also serve to embarrass the plaintiffs and deter them from further pursuing the suit.

The court ordered the Netanyahus to answer some of the questions included in a questionnaire submitted by Olmert, but not the ones concerning their mental health.

2 צפייה בגלריה Netanyahu, center, with wife Sara and son Yair ( Photo: Reuters )

Olmert was ordered to pay NIS 7,500 (some $2,300) in costs in relation to the request.

Olmert preceded Netanyahu as prime minister, but resigned in 2008 before he was formally indicted on corruption charges.

Olmert was convicted of fraud in 2014 and served most of a 27-month prison sentence.