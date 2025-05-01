IDF chief says military prepared to expand war to bring hostages home

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said that the IDF was prepared to use more lethal force in the fighting against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Speaking at a ceremony honoring members of the military for outstanding service, Zamir said Israel's independence was bought in blood and struggle and commands Israelis to defend it at all costs.
"Hamas terrorists still hold 59 of our brothers and sisters. But they know they cannot do so forever. The IDF is prepared to deal them a final blow. We will deploy the full force at our disposal very soon, if necessary."
Zamir then addressed the societal rift plaguing Israel, which has intensified and expanded over the failure of the government to agree to a deal in Gaza that would see the hostages returned.
"The anchor of unity among all sectors of Israeli society stands above any division. The IDF is a living reminder that there is more that unites us than any division. In uniform, there is no right-wing and left-wing, there is one people with one goal, one hope, one aspiration for security, unity and peace.
The ceremony, on the occasion of Israel's 77th Independence Day, was held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem and was hosted by President Issac Herzog.
The identity of the soldiers who received the honor was protected after concerns that they could be targeted for legal action abroad by pro-Palestinian advocacy groups.
Herzog in his speech also spoke about the need to bring all of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7 massacre, home.
“We cannot wholeheartedly celebrate independence while our brothers and sisters are still in captivity," Herzog said. "This uniquely Israeli courage is also the source of our strength – in our steadfast national commitment: to bring all the hostages home. All of them.”
"Solidarity is the oh so Israeli foundation that our country is built on and demands of us to work in any way possible and with all our might to bring