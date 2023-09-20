Biden and Netanyahu meeting in New York

Both leaders arrive at hotel on Fifth Avenue for the first meeting between the two since Netanyahu returned to power and amid high tensions; Pair will discuss Saudi normalization, military cooperation and the future of Israel's democracy

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
New York
New York City
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York City, an invitation the embattled Israeli leader has eagerly awaited many months since his return to power late last year.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Both leaders arrived at the hotel on Fifth Avenue where the meeting takes place rather than in the White House, a long-standing traditional gesture extended by American presidents to incoming Israeli leaders.
1 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו פגישה עם נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן בניו יורקראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו פגישה עם נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן בניו יורק
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden
(Photo: GPO)
However, the invitation was delayed for an extended period due to the American leader's concerns over far-right elements in Netanyahu's government, as well as ongoing mass protests related to judicial reform.
Netanyahu and his team are expected to hold a brief private meeting with Biden ahead of the public meeting that will be open to the media.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""