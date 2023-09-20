Biden and Netanyahu meeting in New York

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York City, an invitation the embattled Israeli leader has eagerly awaited many months since his return to power late last year.
Both leaders arrived at the hotel on Fifth Avenue where the meeting takes place rather than in the White House, a long-standing traditional gesture extended by American presidents to incoming Israeli leaders.
However, the invitation was delayed for an extended period due to the American leader's concerns over far-right elements in Netanyahu's government, as well as ongoing mass protests related to judicial reform.
Netanyahu and his team are expected to hold a brief private meeting with Biden ahead of the public meeting that will be open to the media.